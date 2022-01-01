West Hartford Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in West Hartford
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Med Mozzarella
|$16.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
|House Salad
|$8.50
Mixed field greens, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, our italian dressing made with 100% olive oil & red wine vinegar
|Sm Mozzarella
|$11.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Flatbread Prosc.
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
|Arugula
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
|Chicken Parm Grinder
|$8.99
Breaded chicken, sautéed spinach, sauce and Provolone.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$26.00
sunday sauce, mozzarella & cavatelli
|Chicken Milanese
|$22.00
house green salad, grilled lemon & buerre blanc
|Penne Alla Vodka Chicken
|$24.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano