West Hartford Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in West Hartford

Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Steak$34.00
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus beef, Kansas... Marinated and grilled steak, fries and baby greens, served with truffle aioli
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, radicchio, frisee, oven-roasted tomatoes & a “shower” of ricotta salata
Israeli Couscous$22.00
...this dish lends itself to a bit of “spice”...can be made without chicken housemade chicken confit, pulled off the bone, and a mélange of mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower & spinach, in a light curry vinaigrette
More about Arugula Bistro
Toro Taberna image

 

Toro Taberna

155 park rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pintxos
delicious meat on a stick, what more could you want
Paella
classic Spanish rice dish served with garlic aioli. Choice of style.
MINIMUM 45 MINS TO PREPARE
Avocado Salad$8.00
english cucumbers, avocado, pico, lime, chili roasted peanuts
More about Toro Taberna
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Tahini$9.50
Chic Peas, Sesame Tahina, Salt, Citric Acid, Lemon, Pepper, Cumin, Parsley, Mint, Honey
**Contains Sesame**
Za'atar Chicken Mezze$12.00
Zaatar Spiced Breaded Chicken | Garlic Tahini | Sesame **Contains Dairy, Sesame & Gluten**
Harissa BBQ Chicken$20.00
Skewered Chicken Thigh | Harissa Marinade | Garnish: Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Basmati Rice | Harissa Sauce **Contains Dairy, Sesame (rice) & Onion (Harissa)**
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Jar & Bar image

 

Jar & Bar

179 Park Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Jar & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Hartford

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Arugula Salad

Rigatoni

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston