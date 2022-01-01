West Hartford Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in West Hartford
More about Arugula Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Bistro Steak
|$34.00
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus beef, Kansas... Marinated and grilled steak, fries and baby greens, served with truffle aioli
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, radicchio, frisee, oven-roasted tomatoes & a “shower” of ricotta salata
|Israeli Couscous
|$22.00
...this dish lends itself to a bit of “spice”...can be made without chicken housemade chicken confit, pulled off the bone, and a mélange of mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower & spinach, in a light curry vinaigrette
More about Toro Taberna
Toro Taberna
155 park rd, west hartford
|Popular items
|Pintxos
delicious meat on a stick, what more could you want
|Paella
classic Spanish rice dish served with garlic aioli. Choice of style.
MINIMUM 45 MINS TO PREPARE
|Avocado Salad
|$8.00
english cucumbers, avocado, pico, lime, chili roasted peanuts
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Hummus Tahini
|$9.50
Chic Peas, Sesame Tahina, Salt, Citric Acid, Lemon, Pepper, Cumin, Parsley, Mint, Honey
**Contains Sesame**
|Za'atar Chicken Mezze
|$12.00
Zaatar Spiced Breaded Chicken | Garlic Tahini | Sesame **Contains Dairy, Sesame & Gluten**
|Harissa BBQ Chicken
|$20.00
Skewered Chicken Thigh | Harissa Marinade | Garnish: Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Basmati Rice | Harissa Sauce **Contains Dairy, Sesame (rice) & Onion (Harissa)**