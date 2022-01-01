Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Hartford Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in West Hartford

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Street Corn Esquites$5.95
chili-lime aioli, cotija
Empanadas$6.50
corn black bean chihuahua cheese chipotle aioli
Chicken Tinga$4.50
chipotle pepper, charred peppers, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Chicken$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Casa De Frida Margarita$10.00
By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.
Frida Tacos (4)$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
More about Frida West Hartford
Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford

22 Raymond Road, West Hartford

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar melt, fries
Beef Barbacoa$11.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
Chicken Tinga$11.95
chipotle, pulled chicken, red pepper rice, pico de gallo
More about Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Hartford

Salmon

Cake

Cookies

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston