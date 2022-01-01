West Hartford Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in West Hartford
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Popular items
|Street Corn Esquites
|$5.95
chili-lime aioli, cotija
|Empanadas
|$6.50
corn black bean chihuahua cheese chipotle aioli
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.50
chipotle pepper, charred peppers, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
More about Frida West Hartford
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
|Casa De Frida Margarita
|$10.00
By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.
|Frida Tacos (4)
|$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
More about Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford
22 Raymond Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$14.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar melt, fries
|Beef Barbacoa
|$11.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
|Chicken Tinga
|$11.95
chipotle, pulled chicken, red pepper rice, pico de gallo