Baja fish tacos in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

El Santo West Hartford

970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Baja Fish$23.00
Blue corn tortilla filled with cod fish, cabbage, avocado and smokey sauce with salad on the side.
*contains gluten
More about El Santo West Hartford
Item pic

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frida Baja Fish Tacos (3) (Fried)$19.00
Three per order. Corn tortillas, fried white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, chipotle sauce and rice
Tacos Baja Fish (fried)$19.00
3. Corn tortillas, (breaded) white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, smoky chipotle sauce and rice.
More about Frida West Hartford

