Baja fish tacos in West Hartford

El Santo West Hartford
970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Tacos Baja Fish
|$23.00
Blue corn tortilla filled with cod fish, cabbage, avocado and smokey sauce with salad on the side.
*contains gluten
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Frida Baja Fish Tacos (3) (Fried)
|$19.00
Three per order. Corn tortillas, fried white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, chipotle sauce and rice
|Tacos Baja Fish (fried)
|$19.00
3. Corn tortillas, (breaded) white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, smoky chipotle sauce and rice.