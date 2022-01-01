Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.35
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

 

DORO Marketplace Catering

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)$100.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)$50.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
More about The Place 2 Be

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Prosciutto

Barbacoas

Cheesecake

Goat Cheese Salad

Short Ribs

Penne

Clam Chowder

Lamb Shanks

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston