Buffalo chicken wraps in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
West Hartford restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Spot Coffee
69 Memorial Road, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
More about Luna Pizza
