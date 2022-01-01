Burritos in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve burritos
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.95
grilled steak mushrooms caramelized onions cheddar melt. Served with tortilla chips
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.95
charred seasonal veggies, rice and beans, pico de gallo, mexican slaw
|Pollo Frito Burrito
|$13.95
crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa, mexicana arroz. Served with tortilla chips
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Burrito
|$15.00
Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans
(Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
|Burrito plain,( rice,beans,chz,tomato)
|$13.00
Or black beans .
|Burrito Shrimp
|$19.00
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|*GF* Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
** Gluten Free** Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, and cubanelle salsa on a gluten free wrap
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|DMP BK Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs | Bacon | Tater Tots | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | Flour Tortilla **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.