Burritos in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve burritos

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
grilled steak mushrooms caramelized onions cheddar melt. Served with tortilla chips
Veggie Burrito$7.95
charred seasonal veggies, rice and beans, pico de gallo, mexican slaw
Pollo Frito Burrito$13.95
crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa, mexicana arroz. Served with tortilla chips
Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$15.00
Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans
(Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito plain,( rice,beans,chz,tomato)$13.00
Or black beans .
Burrito Shrimp$19.00
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

TakeoutDelivery
*GF* Breakfast Burrito$8.99
** Gluten Free** Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, and cubanelle salsa on a gluten free wrap
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
Toro Taberna

155 park rd, west hartford

TakeoutDelivery
Burritos
DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DMP BK Burrito$7.95
Eggs | Bacon | Tater Tots | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | Flour Tortilla **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**
The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.
