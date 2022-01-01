Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve cake

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$16.00
More about Union Kitchen
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Item pic

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
TRES LECHE CAKE$7.00
Tres Leche Cake$7.00
Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with strawberries rain.
More about Frida West Hartford
Item pic

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake WHOLE$17.99
Serves 8
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake slice$3.29
Mom's Chocolate cake$4.79
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Prai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate lava cake w/ ice cream$8.00
More about Prai Kitchen
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about CoraCora Restaurant
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING CAKE$8.95
Vanilla gelato, dates, crunchy pretzel, butter toffee sauce, fresh blueberry, whipped mascarpone cream
DEEP FRIED BANANA CARAMEL CHEESE CAKE$9.95
Caramel & sea salt gelato and whipped cream
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Cake$9.00
kimchi | salsa verde | lemon caper ‘aioli’
'Crab' Cakes$9.00
artichoke cakes, panko breadcrumbs, lemon caper aioli and kimchi
Raw Carrot Cake$9.00
Dates, walnuts, rasins, carrots, vanilla, almond flour, miso, 'buttercream' and candied pistatchios
More about Flora - West Hartford
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ferrero Cake SM$6.95
Dark Chocolate Cake | Chocolate Mousse | Hazelnuts | **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**
Pistachio Cake$5.95
Pistachio Mousse | White Chocolate Sponge Cake **Contains
Pistachio Mousse Cake$6.95
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Cake$10.00
**Dairy, Egg and Nut Allergy***
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Swordfish Cake$10.00
More about Restaurant Bricco
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake$9.95
More about The Place 2 Be

