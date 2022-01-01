Calamari in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve calamari
More about Luna Pizza
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Calamari
|$12.00
Fried calamari, served with caper aioli and marinara
|Buffalo Calamari
|$12.00
Fried calamari tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
More about Arugula Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Grilled Calamari
|$16.00
za’atar dusted calamari, tossed in pesto and served on a salad of watercress, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions & roasted red peppers
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Point Judith Calamari (Dinner)
|$16.00
Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Jerk Calamari
|$12.00
|Jerk Calamari
|$10.00
Red Stripe Beer-Maple Sauce
More about Prai Kitchen
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Calamari
|$9.00
Fried calamari served with chili vinegar sauce
More about CoraCora Restaurant
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Calamari Jalea
|$18.00
|Fried Calamari Side
|$8.50
More about Treva
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Calamari
|$13.00
Hot Cherry Pepper | Zucchini **Contains Dairy, Gluten, Seafood****
|Chefs Calamari
|$16.00
Sauteed | Butter | Garlic | Capers | Herbs | Lemon **Contains: Dairy, Seafood**
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Calamari
|$12.99
Fresh calamari, fried to perfection, served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges with a side of marinara.
|Calamari Fra Diavolo
|$17.49
Sauteed calamari with onions, garlic, and cherry peppers in a spicy marinara.
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Sauteed Calamari
|$14.00
**Dairy & Garlic Allergy** Calamari, nicoise olive, tomato, capers, shallot, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, butter
More about Restaurant Bricco
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Fried calamari with five spice, lime and chili aioli