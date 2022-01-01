Calamari in West Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.00
More about Union Kitchen
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$12.00
Fried calamari, served with caper aioli and marinara
Buffalo Calamari$12.00
Fried calamari tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
More about Luna Pizza
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Calamari$16.00
za’atar dusted calamari, tossed in pesto and served on a salad of watercress, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions & roasted red peppers
More about Arugula Bistro
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Point Judith Calamari (Dinner)$16.00
Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Calamari$12.00
Jerk Calamari$10.00
Red Stripe Beer-Maple Sauce
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Prai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$9.00
Fried calamari served with chili vinegar sauce
More about Prai Kitchen
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari Jalea$18.00
Fried Calamari Side$8.50
More about CoraCora Restaurant
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$13.00
Hot Cherry Pepper | Zucchini **Contains Dairy, Gluten, Seafood****
Chefs Calamari$16.00
Sauteed | Butter | Garlic | Capers | Herbs | Lemon **Contains: Dairy, Seafood**
More about Treva
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$12.99
Fresh calamari, fried to perfection, served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges with a side of marinara.
Calamari Fra Diavolo$17.49
Sauteed calamari with onions, garlic, and cherry peppers in a spicy marinara.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Item pic

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Calamari$14.00
**Dairy & Garlic Allergy** Calamari, nicoise olive, tomato, capers, shallot, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, butter
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Restaurant Bricco
Item pic

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried calamari with five spice, lime and chili aioli
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

