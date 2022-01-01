Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants that serve cappuccino

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
T Cappuccino$4.15
G Cappuccino$4.75
More about Spot Coffee
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.69
Steamed and foamed milk with espresso. Traditional sizing, 8oz.
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino 12oz.$3.85
Two Shots of Espresso with steamed milk and foam
Iced Cappuccino 16oz.$4.40
Two Shots of Espresso over milk and ice with cold foam
Iced Cappuccino 12oz.$3.85
Two Shots of Espresso over milk and ice with cold foam
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Cappuccino$3.50
hazelnut and chocolate cappuccino
Cappuccino
Rich Shots of Daybreak Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thick layer of foamed milk
More about The Place 2 Be
Item pic

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino Milk Tea$4.00
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

