Cappuccino in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve cappuccino
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Cappuccino
|$3.69
Steamed and foamed milk with espresso. Traditional sizing, 8oz.
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Cappuccino 12oz.
|$3.85
Two Shots of Espresso with steamed milk and foam
|Iced Cappuccino 16oz.
|$4.40
Two Shots of Espresso over milk and ice with cold foam
|Iced Cappuccino 12oz.
|$3.85
Two Shots of Espresso over milk and ice with cold foam
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Nutella Cappuccino
|$3.50
hazelnut and chocolate cappuccino
|Cappuccino
Rich Shots of Daybreak Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thick layer of foamed milk
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
|Cappuccino Milk Tea
|$4.00