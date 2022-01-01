Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G

625 New Park Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Award-winning spiced layered carrot cake with a fresh ginger cremè frosting chopped walnuts & raisins.
*Not Offered Gluten-Free*
~Everything made in house~
More about G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G
Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raw Carrot Cake$9.00
Dates, walnuts, rasins, carrots, vanilla, almond flour, miso, 'buttercream' and candied pistatchios
More about Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEHA Center

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAKE Carrot Mini Bundt$4.49
More about HBC - WEHA Center

