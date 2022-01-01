Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Mixed$22.00
Fish, shrimp and octopus mix with red onions, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, lime and avocado
More about Frida West Hartford
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Fish SMALL$69.37
Ceviche Mixto$22.00
A classic. Fish, shrimp, calamari, octopus and mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Seafood Ceviche$26.00
A classic. Shrimp, calamari, octopus or mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
More about CoraCora Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Tortilla Soup

Cucumber Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fish Tacos

Edamame

French Fries

Carbonara

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston