Ceviche in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve ceviche
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Ceviche Mixed
|$22.00
Fish, shrimp and octopus mix with red onions, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, lime and avocado
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Ceviche Fish SMALL
|$69.37
|Ceviche Mixto
|$22.00
A classic. Fish, shrimp, calamari, octopus and mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
|Seafood Ceviche
|$26.00
A classic. Shrimp, calamari, octopus or mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.