Chai lattes in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve chai lattes

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
M Chai Latte$5.35
G Chai Latte$4.95
T Chai Latte$4.45
More about Spot Coffee
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.49
Our housemade chai, blended with steamed milk.
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte (12oz)$3.75
Chai Latte (16oz)$4.50
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
Iced Chai Latte$4.25
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
More about The Place 2 Be

