Chai lattes in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
69 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|M Chai Latte
|$5.35
|G Chai Latte
|$4.95
|T Chai Latte
|$4.45
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Chai Latte
|$4.49
Our housemade chai, blended with steamed milk.
More about DORO Marketplace
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Chai Latte (12oz)
|$3.75
|Chai Latte (16oz)
|$4.50
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy