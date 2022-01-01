Cheesecake in West Hartford
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Flan Cheesecake
|$7.00
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$11.00
whipped cream, blueberry compote, chopped pecans
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Oreo 'Cheesecake'
|$8.00
Cashew & coconut filling, oreo crust