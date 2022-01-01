Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve chef salad

DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Garlic Aioli | Celery | House Brioche Roll **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$13.99
A mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, purple onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes peppers, sliced turkey, ham, provolone and hard boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

