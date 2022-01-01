Chicken pizza in West Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Savoy Pizzeria image

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken alla Vodka Pizza$15.50
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pizza$14.00
Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

