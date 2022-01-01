Chicken pizza in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken pizza
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Jerk Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
|Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
|Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.