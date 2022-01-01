Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.69
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
Chicken Salad$9.29
House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta
Curried Chicken Salad$9.29
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Brasa Salad$12.00
Lettuce, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, beets, cucumber, lime juice. Topped with pieces our rotisserie chicken.
More about CoraCora Restaurant
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Garlic Aioli | Celery | House Brioche Roll **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about DORO Marketplace
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken SALAD$10.00
More about The Place 2 Be

