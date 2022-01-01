Chicken salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Roast Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.29
House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.29
More about CoraCora Restaurant
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Chicken Brasa Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, beets, cucumber, lime juice. Topped with pieces our rotisserie chicken.
More about DORO Marketplace
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Chef's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Garlic Aioli | Celery | House Brioche Roll **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
|$13.99
Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken SALAD
|$10.00