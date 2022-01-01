Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
More about Union Kitchen
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$5.00
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken tenders & Fries$5.99
More about Frida West Hartford
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.99
More about Plan B
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about The Place 2 Be

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Ceviche

Kale Salad

Ravioli

Pork Belly

Rigatoni

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Flan

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston