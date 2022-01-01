Chicken tenders in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Union Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Union Kitchen
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Kids Crispy Chicken Strips
|$5.00
More about Frida West Hartford
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Kids Chicken tenders & Fries
|$5.99
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
|$13.99
Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00