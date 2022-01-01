Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.95
More about DORO Marketplace

