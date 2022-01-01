Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
West Hartford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
Avg 4.4
(258 reviews)
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
Avg 4
(77 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.95
More about DORO Marketplace
