Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve chopped salad

Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Max's Chopped Salad (Entree)$12.00
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
FAM Chopped Salad$24.00
vegetables, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Chopped Salad (Half Portion)$9.00
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
Shaved celery, shredded carrot, pickled onion, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, chopped spinach, arugula, shredded lettuce, chorizo
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
L-Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Reuben

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Penne

Greek Salad

Carbonara

Filet Mignon

Carne Asada

Coleslaw

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston