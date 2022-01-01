Chopped salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve chopped salad
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Max's Chopped Salad (Entree)
|$12.00
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
|FAM Chopped Salad
|$24.00
vegetables, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad (Half Portion)
|$9.00
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
Shaved celery, shredded carrot, pickled onion, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, chopped spinach, arugula, shredded lettuce, chorizo