Clams in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve clams
More about Luna Pizza
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Sm White Clam
|$13.00
Clams, fresh garlic, Romano, parsley, 100% olive oil
|Med White Clam
|$18.00
Clams, fresh garlic, Romano, parsley, 100% olive oil
More about Arugula Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Not Your Typical Clam
|$19.00
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|New England Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon
|Steamed Mussels and Clams
|$15.00
red curry broth, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, cilantro & scallions
|Clams Casino
|$15.00
Bacon, Casino Butter, Garlic Crumbs