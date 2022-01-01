Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve clams

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Union Kitchen
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm White Clam$13.00
Clams, fresh garlic, Romano, parsley, 100% olive oil
Med White Clam$18.00
Clams, fresh garlic, Romano, parsley, 100% olive oil
More about Luna Pizza
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Not Your Typical Clam$19.00
More about Arugula Bistro
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder$10.00
Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Steamed Mussels and Clams$15.00
red curry broth, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, cilantro & scallions
Clams Casino$15.00
Bacon, Casino Butter, Garlic Crumbs
More about Max's Oyster Bar

