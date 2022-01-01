Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, Bermuda onion, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs and grilled chicken served with ranch dressing
More about Luna Pizza
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad (Half Portion)$13.00
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Salmon$21.00
salmon, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad (mob)$13.25
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
More about Max Burger - West Hartford

