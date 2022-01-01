Cobb salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Luna Pizza
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, Bermuda onion, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs and grilled chicken served with ranch dressing
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Roast Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Cobb Salad (Half Portion)
|$13.00
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
|Cobb Salad w/Salmon
|$21.00
salmon, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
|Cobb Salad (mob)
|$13.25
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.