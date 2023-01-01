Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobbler in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Cobbler
West Hartford restaurants that serve cobbler
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Cobbler (mob)
$11.00
fresh berries, lemon topping, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce
More about Max's Oyster Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
Avg 4.6
(1771 reviews)
Apple Blueberry Cobbler
$13.00
More about Restaurant Bricco
