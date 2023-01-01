Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve cobbler

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobbler (mob)$11.00
fresh berries, lemon topping, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Blueberry Cobbler$13.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

