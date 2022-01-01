Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookie dough in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Cookie Dough
West Hartford restaurants that serve cookie dough
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
No reviews yet
WHIPPED COOKIE DOUGH
$7.95
Served with a glass of milk
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Cookie Dough Mixer
$7.50
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
