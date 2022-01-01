Curry in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve curry
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.29
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Curried Eggplant
|$19.00
Curried Eggplant...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, roasted tomatoes, roasted eggplant & feta baked & topped with a curried watercress & red onion "salad"
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Coconut Curry Chickpea
|$16.00
Broccoli Florets, Tri-Color Peppers, Pumpkin Rice, Sweet Plantain
|Curry Goat
|$26.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
|Curry Chickpea
|$18.00
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Lamb Shank Massaman Curry (Gf)
|$26.00
Lamb shank with coconut milk, potatoes, onion and Roasted peanut
|Short Rib Curry (Gf)**
|$22.00
Stewed short rib with coconut milk curry, pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves
|Red Curry (Gf)**
Red curry paste with broiled coconut milk, bell pepper, eggplant and basil leaves
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|CURRY CAULIFLOWER SOUP
|$10.00
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
|Curry Ramen
|$15.00
Creamy coconut curry, scallions, cilantro, menma, onion, lime, and aji tama.