Curry in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve curry

HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad$9.29
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Eggplant$19.00
Curried Eggplant...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, roasted tomatoes, roasted eggplant & feta baked & topped with a curried watercress & red onion "salad"
More about Arugula Bistro
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Chickpea$16.00
Broccoli Florets, Tri-Color Peppers, Pumpkin Rice, Sweet Plantain
Curry Goat$26.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Curry Chickpea$18.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank Massaman Curry (Gf)$26.00
Lamb shank with coconut milk, potatoes, onion and Roasted peanut
Short Rib Curry (Gf)**$22.00
Stewed short rib with coconut milk curry, pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves
Red Curry (Gf)**
Red curry paste with broiled coconut milk, bell pepper, eggplant and basil leaves
More about Prai Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRY CAULIFLOWER SOUP$10.00
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Curry Ramen image

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Ramen$15.00
Creamy coconut curry, scallions, cilantro, menma, onion, lime, and aji tama.
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

