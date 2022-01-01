Dumplings in West Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumpling$8.00
Chicken stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and water chestnut served with vinegar soy sauce. 4 pieces in one order
Vegetable Dumpling$7.00
Steamed vegetable dumpling served with vinegar soy sauce
More about Prai Kitchen
Kaliubon Dumpling image

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kaliubon Dumpling$11.00
Spicy. Pork, shrimp, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, tomatoes, roasted peanut, Sichuan chili sauce.
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

