Fattoush salad in West Hartford

**Contains Sesame (can be done without) & Garlic (can be substituted)** Baby Gem, Peas, Snap peas, Radish, Asparagus, Pita Croutons (seasoned with Za’atar), Dill, Parsley, whole leaves of Cilantro & Parlsey, Honey Vinaigrette (Honey, Sherry Vinegar, Shallot, Orange, Thyme, Olive Oil, Garlic)

