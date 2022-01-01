Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$12.00
Lebanese bread salad... tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, torn pita, radish, chick peas, capers, black olives & red onions
More about Arugula Bistro
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spring Fattoush Salad$11.00
**Contains Sesame (can be done without) & Garlic (can be substituted)** Baby Gem, Peas, Snap peas, Radish, Asparagus, Pita Croutons (seasoned with Za’atar), Dill, Parsley, whole leaves of Cilantro & Parlsey, Honey Vinaigrette (Honey, Sherry Vinegar, Shallot, Orange, Thyme, Olive Oil, Garlic)
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

