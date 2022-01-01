Fattoush salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Fattoush Salad
|$12.00
Lebanese bread salad... tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, torn pita, radish, chick peas, capers, black olives & red onions
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Spring Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
**Contains Sesame (can be done without) & Garlic (can be substituted)** Baby Gem, Peas, Snap peas, Radish, Asparagus, Pita Croutons (seasoned with Za’atar), Dill, Parsley, whole leaves of Cilantro & Parlsey, Honey Vinaigrette (Honey, Sherry Vinegar, Shallot, Orange, Thyme, Olive Oil, Garlic)