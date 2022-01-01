Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve french toast

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
More about Union Kitchen
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$7.75
Challah Toast | Whipped Cream | Fresh Berries | Maple Syrup **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Churro French Toast$14.00
Signature fresh baked challah bread French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle.
Fruity Pebble French Toast$14.00
TP2B signature challah bread French toast encrusted with fruity peoples, served with butter cream frosting, white chocolate and raspberry drizzles, and lollipops!
French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
More about The Place 2 Be

