French toast in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve french toast
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Challah French Toast
|$7.75
Challah Toast | Whipped Cream | Fresh Berries | Maple Syrup **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Churro French Toast
|$14.00
Signature fresh baked challah bread French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle.
|Fruity Pebble French Toast
|$14.00
TP2B signature challah bread French toast encrusted with fruity peoples, served with butter cream frosting, white chocolate and raspberry drizzles, and lollipops!
|French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast