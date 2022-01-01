Fried chicken sandwiches in West Hartford
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles with honey Sriracha
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|L. CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.95
Crispy chicken thigh, Habernaro honey, pineapple slaw, brioche bun
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, habanero honey, pineapple slaw, French fries