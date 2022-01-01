Fried chicken sandwiches in West Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles with honey Sriracha
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
L. CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.95
Crispy chicken thigh, Habernaro honey, pineapple slaw, brioche bun
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, habanero honey, pineapple slaw, French fries
