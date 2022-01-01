Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve gnocchi

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi$20.00
More about Union Kitchen
Gnocchi image

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi$21.00
Impossible walnut 'sausage', romesco sauce, spinach
More about Flora - West Hartford
Gnocchi Pomodoro image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Gnocchi$19.00
Italian Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Calabrian Chili **Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg**
Gnocchi Pomodoro$20.00
Gnocchi$24.00
Italian Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Calabrian Chili **Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg**
More about Treva
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$28.00
Braised Ragu of Veal, peas, truffle pecorino
More about Restaurant Bricco

