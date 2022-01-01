Gnocchi in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Flora - West Hartford
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Gnocchi
|$21.00
Impossible walnut 'sausage', romesco sauce, spinach
More about Treva
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|L Gnocchi
|$19.00
Italian Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Calabrian Chili **Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg**
|Gnocchi Pomodoro
|$20.00
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
Italian Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Calabrian Chili **Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg**