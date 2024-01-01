Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Goat curry in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Goat Curry
West Hartford restaurants that serve goat curry
Bombay Olive
450 South Main Street, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Goat Curry
$18.95
More about Bombay Olive
The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Curry Goat
$27.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Curry Goat Only
$15.00
Curry Goat
$21.00
White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain
More about The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford
French Fries
Lobsters
Arugula Salad
Chai Lattes
Bisque
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Short Ribs
Snapper
More near West Hartford to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(877 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston