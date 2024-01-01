Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve goat curry

Consumer pic

 

Bombay Olive

450 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry$18.95
More about Bombay Olive
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Goat$27.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Curry Goat Only$15.00
Curry Goat$21.00
White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain
More about The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford

