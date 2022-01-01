Greek salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve greek salad
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Greek Salad
|$7.29
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|CUCUMBER GREEK SALAD
|$13.50
Cucumber, feta, heirloom cherry tomato, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, olive oil, pablano dressing
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Greek SALAD
|$8.00