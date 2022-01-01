Hummus in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve hummus
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Bagel with Hummus
|$3.69
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|HUMMUS
|$9.95
Whipped chickpea hummus, za’atar oil, crispy scallion pancake
|HH HUMMUS
|$6.00
Whipped chickpea hummus, za’atar oil, crispy scallion pancake
|HUMMUS
|$8.95
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Hummus
|$9.00
house made hummus topped with everything bagel spice, salsa verde and celery, served with seeded crostini
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Zo Market Hummus Toast
|$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Zohara's Famous Hummus | Zaatar Spice | Daily Local Vegetables **Contains Gluten, Dairy & Sesame**
|Zohara Hummus 1/2 Pint
|$4.25
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Hummus Lamb Ragu
|$11.50
**Contains Sessame & Garlic** Hummus, Lamb Fat, Ground Lamb Shoulder, Braised Lamb Shank or neck, carrot, onion, celery, clove, garlic, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, chicken stock, salt, black pepper, cumin, harissa
|Hummus "To Go Half Pint"
|$6.00
**Contains Sesame** Chic Peas, Baking Soda, Tahini, Citric Acid, Kosher Salt, Water
|Hummus Shug (Market)
|$10.50
Special Hummus of the Day with locally sourced vegetables | **Contains Sesame**