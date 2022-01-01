Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants that serve hummus

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel with Hummus$3.69
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS$9.95
Whipped chickpea hummus, za’atar oil, crispy scallion pancake
HH HUMMUS$6.00
Whipped chickpea hummus, za’atar oil, crispy scallion pancake
HUMMUS$8.95
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$9.00
house made hummus topped with everything bagel spice, salsa verde and celery, served with seeded crostini
More about Flora - West Hartford
Item pic

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zo Market Hummus Toast$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Zohara's Famous Hummus | Zaatar Spice | Daily Local Vegetables **Contains Gluten, Dairy & Sesame**
Zohara Hummus 1/2 Pint$4.25
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Lamb Ragu$11.50
**Contains Sessame & Garlic** Hummus, Lamb Fat, Ground Lamb Shoulder, Braised Lamb Shank or neck, carrot, onion, celery, clove, garlic, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, chicken stock, salt, black pepper, cumin, harissa
Hummus "To Go Half Pint"$6.00
**Contains Sesame** Chic Peas, Baking Soda, Tahini, Citric Acid, Kosher Salt, Water
Hummus Shug (Market)$10.50
Special Hummus of the Day with locally sourced vegetables | **Contains Sesame**
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

