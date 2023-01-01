Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Mecha - West Hartford

975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
KimChi Fried Rice$14.00
chicken, scallion, bacon, fried egg
Allergies: Fish, Pork (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate)
More about Mecha - West Hartford
Item pic

 

G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G

625 New Park Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy "Kim K" Kimchi Grilled Cheese$17.00
Our organic whole grain bread, pesto, caramelized onions, fermented kimchi, vegan mozzarella, and our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar. All grilled to perfection!
*Not Offered Gluten-Free*
Does not include ketchup.
~Everything made in house~
Side Modern Kimchi$2.00
More about G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G

