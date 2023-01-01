Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve lasagna

Park Road Pasta Kitchen

14 Oakwood Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$18.00
More about Park Road Pasta Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
L- Lasagna$22.00
Lasagna Meat$24.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

