Mediterranean salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Mediterranean Side salad
|$4.00
|Mediterranean Side Salad
|$4.00
More about The Place 2 Be - West Hartford
The Place 2 Be - West Hartford
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|*NEW* Mediterranean SALAD
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta
Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, salmon or shrimp for an additional cost.
*Gluten Free