Mediterranean salad in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Side salad$4.00
Mediterranean Side Salad$4.00
More about Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be - West Hartford

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*NEW* Mediterranean SALAD$12.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta
Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, salmon or shrimp for an additional cost.
*Gluten Free
More about The Place 2 Be - West Hartford

