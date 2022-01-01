Mussels in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve mussels
More about Avert Brasserie
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Mussels
|$15.00
Shallots | Citrus | White Wine | Saffron | Dijon Cream | Avert Frites
**Contains Dairy & Shellfish**
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Steamed Mussels and Clams
|$15.00
red curry broth, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, cilantro & scallions
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|PAN ROASTED WHITE WINE MUSSELS
|$13.95
Pan roasted mussels, scallion, charred semolina bread
|HH MUSSELS
|$7.00
Saki steamed mussels, miso, scallion and charred semolina bread
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Mussels
|$13.00
**Shellfish & Garlic (Harissa/Chermoula) Allergy** Mussels, Olive Oil, Garlic, Shallot, Harissa, Chermoula (Lemon, Saffron, Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Cilantro, Parsley, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Garlic, Black Pepper, Ginger, Oregano), Seafood Stock