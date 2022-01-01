Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve mussels

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
More about Union Kitchen
Item pic

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels$15.00
Shallots | Citrus | White Wine | Saffron | Dijon Cream | Avert Frites
**Contains Dairy & Shellfish**
More about Avert Brasserie
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Mussels and Clams$15.00
red curry broth, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, cilantro & scallions
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PAN ROASTED WHITE WINE MUSSELS$13.95
Pan roasted mussels, scallion, charred semolina bread
HH MUSSELS$7.00
Saki steamed mussels, miso, scallion and charred semolina bread
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels$13.00
**Shellfish & Garlic (Harissa/Chermoula) Allergy** Mussels, Olive Oil, Garlic, Shallot, Harissa, Chermoula (Lemon, Saffron, Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Cilantro, Parsley, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Garlic, Black Pepper, Ginger, Oregano), Seafood Stock
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

