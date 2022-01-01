Nachos in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve nachos
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|French Fry "Nachos"
|$7.95
fries loaded with queso fundido, pico de gallo and guac
|Kids Nachos
|$5.00
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Frida Nachos
|$12.00
shredded chicken or beef with corn tortillas chips, refried beans, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream!
|May Nachos
|$5.00
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Jumbo American Nacho
|$20.00
All the major food groups are always a hit at a gathering - crispy, salty, meaty & cheesy!
|American Nachos (GF)
|$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Sloppy Joe Nachos
|$12.00
ground beef, cheese fondue, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled japapenos
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|NEW! Breakfast Nachos
|$12.00
Crispy scoop potatoes- cheese sauce- sunny side egg- bacon, sausage- pickled onion