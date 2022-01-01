Omelettes in West Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flora - West Hartford image

 

Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

Omelette$16.00
roasted red peppers, 'cheddar', mushrooms, hash brown potato, 'buttered' toast
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be - West Hartford

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

Greek Omelette$14.00
Baby spinach, feta, sliced Kalamata olives and Roma tomato
*Vegetarian
* Gluten free without toast
Veggie Omelette$12.00
Roma tomatoes, green bell peppers and Spanish onions
*Vegetarian
*Gluten free without toast
California Omelette$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken, Roma tomato, Spanish onion, smashed avocado, Vermont cheddar cheese, pickled red onions
*GF without toast
