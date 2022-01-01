Omelettes in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Omelette
|$16.00
roasted red peppers, 'cheddar', mushrooms, hash brown potato, 'buttered' toast
More about The Place 2 Be - West Hartford
The Place 2 Be - West Hartford
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Greek Omelette
|$14.00
Baby spinach, feta, sliced Kalamata olives and Roma tomato
*Vegetarian
* Gluten free without toast
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.00
Roma tomatoes, green bell peppers and Spanish onions
*Vegetarian
*Gluten free without toast
|California Omelette
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken, Roma tomato, Spanish onion, smashed avocado, Vermont cheddar cheese, pickled red onions
*GF without toast