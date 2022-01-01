Pancakes in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve pancakes
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Chive Pancake
|$7.00
Chive mixed with pancake batter, deep fried and served with sweet chili soy sauce
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|SCALLION PANCAKE
|$3.95
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Cookies & Cream Oreo Pancakes
|$14.00
TB2B signature pancakes with giant Oreo wafer sandwich, Oreo crumbles, buttercream, chocolate and white chocolate drizzles, and strawberries.
|Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
|Nutella Coconut Pancakes
|$13.00
shredded coconut mixed into a buttermilk batter and drizzled with warm nutella