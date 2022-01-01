Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve pancakes

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chive Pancake$7.00
Chive mixed with pancake batter, deep fried and served with sweet chili soy sauce
More about Prai Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SCALLION PANCAKE$3.95
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Cream Oreo Pancakes$14.00
TB2B signature pancakes with giant Oreo wafer sandwich, Oreo crumbles, buttercream, chocolate and white chocolate drizzles, and strawberries.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Nutella Coconut Pancakes$13.00
shredded coconut mixed into a buttermilk batter and drizzled with warm nutella
More about The Place 2 Be

