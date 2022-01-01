Pies in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve pies
Savoy Pizzeria
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Marinara Pie
|$13.25
Sauce & Garlic. NO Cheese!
|Loaded Potato Pie
|$15.00
mashed potatoes, bacon, fontina, creme fraiche, scallions
|Shrimp Pie
|$17.50
shrimp, fontina, capers, parmesan, grape tomatoes, red onion, castelvetrano olives, seared lemon
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Sm White Pie
|$12.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, fresh garlic, parsley, 100% olive oil
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Key Lime Pie (mob)
|$10.00
raspberry sauce, toasted coconut
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Grandma Pie
|$15.99
Square pizza with a slightly thick crust cooked in an olive oil coated pan and topped with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add up to 3 toppings.
|Lg Hot Oil Pie
|$18.99
Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy oil.
|Grandma Bakery Pie
|$14.99
Our bakery version of the grandma pie leaves out the mozzarella and is topped only with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and imported romano cheese.
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.79
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions