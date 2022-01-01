Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marinara Pie$13.25
Sauce & Garlic. NO Cheese!
Loaded Potato Pie$15.00
mashed potatoes, bacon, fontina, creme fraiche, scallions
Shrimp Pie$17.50
shrimp, fontina, capers, parmesan, grape tomatoes, red onion, castelvetrano olives, seared lemon
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm White Pie$12.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, fresh garlic, parsley, 100% olive oil
More about Luna Pizza
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie (mob)$10.00
raspberry sauce, toasted coconut
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma Pie$15.99
Square pizza with a slightly thick crust cooked in an olive oil coated pan and topped with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add up to 3 toppings.
Lg Hot Oil Pie$18.99
Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy oil.
Grandma Bakery Pie$14.99
Our bakery version of the grandma pie leaves out the mozzarella and is topped only with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and imported romano cheese.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$15.79
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
More about Plan B
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Potato pie$17.00
Our Bianco Pie$18.00
ricotta, goat cheese, red onion, pistachio & truffle honey
Sausage Eggplant Pie$18.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

