Pork belly in West Hartford

Savoy Pizzeria
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Coffee Rubbed Pork Belly
|$9.95
tomato jam, basil, roasted garlic aioli
Union Kitchen
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford
|White Marble Farms Pork Belly
|$12.00
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$14.95
Crispy pork belly, flour tortilla, lime crema, chili lime sauce
|L. PORK BELLY CUBAN
|$11.95
Braised pork belly, cured ham, pickles , mustard aioli on sourdough bread
|HH PORK BELLY
|$8.00
Brushed with sweet & sour sauce with kimchi on the side