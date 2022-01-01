Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coffee Rubbed Pork Belly$9.95
tomato jam, basil, roasted garlic aioli
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
White Marble Farms Pork Belly$12.00
More about Union Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK BELLY TACOS$14.95
Crispy pork belly, flour tortilla, lime crema, chili lime sauce
L. PORK BELLY CUBAN$11.95
Braised pork belly, cured ham, pickles , mustard aioli on sourdough bread
HH PORK BELLY$8.00
Brushed with sweet & sour sauce with kimchi on the side
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Pork belly$14.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Pancakes

Cobb Salad

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Calamari

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston