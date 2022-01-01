Quesadillas in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
69 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.15
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Machete Quesadilla
|$8.50
salsa mexicana, cotija, chihuahua cheese avocado
More about Frida West Hartford
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
|Quesadilla Plain
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
|Quesadilla Steak
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|NEW! Steak and Eggs Quesadilla
|$17.00
Grilled rib eye steak- caramelized onions and peppers- crimini mushrooms-fried egg- sriracha mayo
|California Quesadilla
|$15.00
Eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, cheddar
|Southern Quesadilla
|$14.00
Eggs, sausage, bacon, onion, jalapeño, & cheddar