Quesadillas in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.25
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
Cheese Quesadilla$6.15
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Machete Quesadilla$8.50
salsa mexicana, cotija, chihuahua cheese avocado
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Item pic

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Chicken$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Quesadilla Plain$12.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Quesadilla Steak$14.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
More about Frida West Hartford
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Toro Taberna image

 

Toro Taberna

155 park rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
More about Toro Taberna
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Steak and Eggs Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled rib eye steak- caramelized onions and peppers- crimini mushrooms-fried egg- sriracha mayo
California Quesadilla$15.00
Eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, cheddar
Southern Quesadilla$14.00
Eggs, sausage, bacon, onion, jalapeño, & cheddar
More about The Place 2 Be

