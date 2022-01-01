Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Shrimp Rigatoni$21.00
Basil pesto 'cream', heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, tossed with rigatoni, kojac root vegan shrimp and topped with garlicy bread crumbs
More about Flora - West Hartford
Treva image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Rigatoni$18.00
Sweet Fennel Sausage | Beef Bolognese **Contains: Gluten**
More about Treva
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Wood Oven Baked Rigatoni$10.00
L-Wood Oven Baked Rigatoni$19.00
Rustichella Rigatoni Bolognese$21.00
classic meat sauce, fresh ricotta & grated nutmeg
More about Restaurant Bricco

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Arugula Salad

Chicken Pizza

Stuffed Pizza

Rice Bowls

Lamb Shanks

Curry

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston