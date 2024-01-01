Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roti in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Roti
West Hartford restaurants that serve roti
Bombay Olive
450 South Main Street, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Chapati (Tawa Roti)
$3.95
Roti (Tandoori Roti)
$3.95
More about Bombay Olive
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
Avg 4.7
(497 reviews)
Roti Canai
$9.00
Roti flat bread served with chicken, potatoes and massman curry dipping
More about Prai Kitchen
