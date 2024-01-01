Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve roti

Bombay Olive

450 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chapati (Tawa Roti)$3.95
Roti (Tandoori Roti)$3.95
More about Bombay Olive
Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti Canai$9.00
Roti flat bread served with chicken, potatoes and massman curry dipping
More about Prai Kitchen

