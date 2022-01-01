Salmon in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve salmon
More about Avert Brasserie
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Salmon Rillettes
|$7.00
Dill Creme Fraiche
|L Salmon
|$19.00
French Market Lentil, Haricot Vert, Radish, Buerre Blanc
|Roasted Salmon
|$30.00
Pan Roasted Salmon, French Market Lentil, Haricot Vert, Radish, Buerre Blanc
More about Luna Pizza
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Sm White Salmon
|$13.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
|Med White Salmon
|$18.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
|Lrg White Salmon
|$23.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
DORO Marketplace Catering
1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$125.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese,
English cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, dill, capers, DORO Marketplace sliced bagels
|Roasted Salmon Full Pan (serves 10)
|$170.00
roasted tomato, arugula, and lemon
More about Arugula Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Atlantic Salmon
|$30.00
roasted salmon, on ratatouille (french peasant stew) and brown rice
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Kids Salmon (mob)
|$14.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$16.00
sushi rice, crispy mushrooms & green beans, smoked shoyu, spicy mayo
|Hidden Fjord Salmon (Dinner)
|$32.00
fried rice, miso carrot puree, kimchi, hoisin glaze
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Jerk Salmon
|$18.00
Hickory Smoked BBQ-Jerk Salmon, Garlic Mashed Potato, Glazed Carrot, Grilled Asparagus
|Jerk Salmon
|$26.00
|Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon
|$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
More about CoraCora Restaurant
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Sudado De Salmon
|$30.00
|Salmon En Salsa De Camarones
|$32.00
|Salmon Frito
|$25.00
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|BLACKENED ORGANIC SALMON
|$30.00
Orzo pasta , broccoli rabe, poached onion, confit tomato, garlic butter
More about Flora - West Hartford
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Salmon Cake
|$9.00
kimchi | salsa verde | lemon caper ‘aioli’
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
Panko, lemon caper 'aioli', arugula, tomato
|Bluehouse Salmon
|$24.00
Orange miso glazed salmon on top of veggie fried rice with crushed peanuts and sesame seeds
More about Treva
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Salmone
|$28.00
Saffron Fregola, Cherry Tomato, Shallot
|L Salmone
|$20.00
Barley | Peas | Spinach | Fava Beans | Asparagus | Lemon Dill Brodo **Contains: Fish, Dairy, Wheat**
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Salmon Kabob
|$28.00
CAN ONLY MODIFY TO PLAIN RICE OR SUB SAUCE 10oz **Contains Garlic & Soy** 5 Spice, Baharat, EVOO, Black Garlic, Soy Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Pomegranate Molasses **Rice: **Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.
|L Salmon Kabob
|$15.00
Skewered Organic Salmon | Pomegranate Molasses | Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Rice
More about Restaurant Bricco
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
|L Salmon
|$22.00
|D-Side Salmon Add On
|$16.00
|Salmon Flat Bread
|$21.00
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
|Scottish Salmon Poke Bowl
|$16.00
Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and sriracha aioli.