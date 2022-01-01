Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Rillettes$7.00
Dill Creme Fraiche
L Salmon$19.00
French Market Lentil, Haricot Vert, Radish, Buerre Blanc
Roasted Salmon$30.00
Pan Roasted Salmon, French Market Lentil, Haricot Vert, Radish, Buerre Blanc
More about Avert Brasserie
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm White Salmon$13.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
Med White Salmon$18.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
Lrg White Salmon$23.00
Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil
More about Luna Pizza
Banner pic

 

DORO Marketplace Catering

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Platter$125.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese,
English cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, dill, capers, DORO Marketplace sliced bagels
Roasted Salmon Full Pan (serves 10)$170.00
roasted tomato, arugula, and lemon
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$30.00
roasted salmon, on ratatouille (french peasant stew) and brown rice
More about Arugula Bistro
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Salmon (mob)$14.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
sushi rice, crispy mushrooms & green beans, smoked shoyu, spicy mayo
Hidden Fjord Salmon (Dinner)$32.00
fried rice, miso carrot puree, kimchi, hoisin glaze
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Salmon$18.00
Hickory Smoked BBQ-Jerk Salmon, Garlic Mashed Potato, Glazed Carrot, Grilled Asparagus
Jerk Salmon$26.00
Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sudado De Salmon$30.00
Salmon En Salsa De Camarones$32.00
Salmon Frito$25.00
More about CoraCora Restaurant
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED ORGANIC SALMON$30.00
Orzo pasta , broccoli rabe, poached onion, confit tomato, garlic butter
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Cake$9.00
kimchi | salsa verde | lemon caper ‘aioli’
Salmon Burger$15.00
Panko, lemon caper 'aioli', arugula, tomato
Bluehouse Salmon$24.00
Orange miso glazed salmon on top of veggie fried rice with crushed peanuts and sesame seeds
More about Flora - West Hartford
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone$28.00
Saffron Fregola, Cherry Tomato, Shallot
L Salmone$20.00
Barley | Peas | Spinach | Fava Beans | Asparagus | Lemon Dill Brodo **Contains: Fish, Dairy, Wheat**
More about Treva
Item pic

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Kabob$28.00
CAN ONLY MODIFY TO PLAIN RICE OR SUB SAUCE 10oz **Contains Garlic & Soy** 5 Spice, Baharat, EVOO, Black Garlic, Soy Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Pomegranate Molasses **Rice: **Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.
L Salmon Kabob$15.00
Skewered Organic Salmon | Pomegranate Molasses | Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Rice
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
L Salmon$22.00
D-Side Salmon Add On$16.00
Salmon Flat Bread$21.00
More about Restaurant Bricco
Item pic

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and sriracha aioli.
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

