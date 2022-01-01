Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve scallops

Avert Brasserie image

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops$32.00
Farrota, Tomato, Artichoke, Bacon Lardon, Sherry
More about Avert Brasserie
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Georges Bank Sea Scallops$36.00
potato gnocchi, spring onions, roasted red peppers, english peas, artichoke puree
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PAN SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$36.00
Creamed corn, ramps, shiitake mushrooms, farro, sweety drop peppers and brown butter powder
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$34.00
CREAMLESS CREAM CORN, FRESH SPING VEGTABLES
More about Restaurant Bricco

