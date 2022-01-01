Scallops in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve scallops
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Scallops
|$32.00
Farrota, Tomato, Artichoke, Bacon Lardon, Sherry
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Georges Bank Sea Scallops
|$36.00
potato gnocchi, spring onions, roasted red peppers, english peas, artichoke puree
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|PAN SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS
|$36.00
Creamed corn, ramps, shiitake mushrooms, farro, sweety drop peppers and brown butter powder