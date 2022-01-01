Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fajitas in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Shrimp Fajitas
West Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
El Santo tequila & mezcal
970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Fajitas Shrimp
$30.00
More about El Santo tequila & mezcal
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Fajitas Shrimp
$24.00
More about Frida West Hartford
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford
Kale Salad
Avocado Toast
Bean Burritos
Chocolate Cake
Shrimp Tacos
Thai Tea
Pork Belly
Burritos
More near West Hartford to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston