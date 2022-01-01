Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Banner pic

 

El Santo tequila & mezcal

970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Shrimp$30.00
More about El Santo tequila & mezcal
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Shrimp$24.00
More about Frida West Hartford

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Kale Salad

Avocado Toast

Bean Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Thai Tea

Pork Belly

Burritos

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston