Shrimp tacos in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Shrimp Tacos
West Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
No reviews yet
Crispy Shrimp Taco
$6.95
Crispy shrimp, ajo crema, "crack" sauce, pico de gallo, slaw
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Toro Taberna
155 park rd, west hartford
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$8.25
avocado, garlic "crack" sauce
More about Toro Taberna
