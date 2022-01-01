Sliders in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve sliders
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|BBQ Jackfruit Sliders
|$10.00
vegan brioche slider buns, grilled in coconut butter, BBQ jackfruit, pickled onion, 'cheddar'
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Southern Sliders
|$11.29
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Beef Sliders*
|$12.05
sliders - 3 each beef sliders (2.5oz), cheddar, max sauce, pickles, potato rolls
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|NEW! Chicken and Waffle Sliders
|$17.00
Apple smoked bacon - hot honey - pickled onion- powder sugar