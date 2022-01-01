Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Jackfruit Sliders$10.00
vegan brioche slider buns, grilled in coconut butter, BBQ jackfruit, pickled onion, 'cheddar'
More about Flora - West Hartford
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Sliders$11.29
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
More about Plan B
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Sliders*$12.05
sliders - 3 each beef sliders (2.5oz), cheddar, max sauce, pickles, potato rolls
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
Apple smoked bacon - hot honey - pickled onion- powder sugar
More about The Place 2 Be

